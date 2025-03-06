No. 25 South Dakota State women top Omaha 87-67 in Summit League opener

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Brooklyn Meyer scored 16 points and No. 25 South Dakota State cruised to an 87-67 win over Omaha on Thursday in the Summit League Tournament, giving the Jackrabbits 57-straight wins over conference opponents.

South Dakota State, which beat the Mavericks by 38 and 30 points in the regular season, plays in Saturday’s semifinal against the winner of Friday’s quarterfinal between No. 4 seed St. Thomas and No. 5 North Dakota.

The Jackrabbits have gone through three regular seasons unbeaten in league games and have won the past two tournaments.

Paige Meyer and reserve Madysen Vlastuin scored 12 points for South Dakota State (27-3), the No. 1 seed for the fifth-straight season. Madison Mathiowetz and Haleigh Timmer both added 11 to help the Jackrabbits win their 17th straight overall. Their three losses were to Duke, Georgia Tech and now-No. 1 Texas.

Grace Cave scored 20 points for the eighth-seeded Mavericks (14-17). Ja Harvey added 17 and Aaliyah Moore had 12.

The Jackrabbits led 21-16 after one quarter and used a 10-0 run in the middle of the second to build a 39-24 halftime lead. The lead stayed in double figures the rest of the way.

