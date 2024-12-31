No. 25 Ole Miss women roll past Alcorn State 93-41 in final nonconference game, Jacobs scores 14

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Starr Jacobs scored 14 points and No. 25 Mississippi cruised to a 93-41 win over Alcorn Statey in the Rebels’ final tuneup before starting Southeastern Conference play. Sira Thienou and Tameiya Sadler both added 13 points for Ole Miss, which shot 67% with just three 3-pointers. Zy’Nyia White scored 11 points for the Lady Braves The Rebels took a 22-9 lead after one quarter and led 39-28 at the half as the Lady Braves had a strong second quarter, hitting 6 of 9 shots with two of their 3-pointers and making 5 of 6 free throws. But Ole Miss had an 18-0 run in the third quarter with Thienous scoring scoring nine. The Rebels closed the quarter with nine straight to make it 72-34. The Rebels hit 13 of 14 shots while Alcorn State was 2 of 12.

