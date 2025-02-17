No. 25 Maryland scores 101 points against Iowa, its most in a Big Ten game since joining the league

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — It was the type of final score you’d usually see early in the season against a team from a weaker conference.

Instead, it happened in a Big Ten game in February.

No. 25 Maryland scored its most points in a Big Ten contest since joining the league a decade ago, running Iowa off the court in a 101-75 victory Sunday. The Terrapins got 95 points from their starting five, including 26 from Ja’Kobi Gillespie.

“We all score a lot of points, the starting five,” Gillespie said. “They can’t double team or overhelp.”

The other four starters for Maryland had between 16 and 18 points, part of the balanced effort in which the Terps scored 47 points in the first half and 54 in the second. In their previous game, the Terrapins beat Nebraska 83-75 without a single point from their bench.

“I think they’re all very comfortable with each other,” coach Kevin Willard said. “I think they’re playing really well in the sandbox as I like to say. They kind of know when someone’s going to shoot it. They don’t get frustrated when someone shoots it. They know they’re going to get their shots. They know they’re going to get their touches.”

Maryland’s previous record for points in a Big Ten game was 100 against Ohio State in 2016. This was the team’s highest-scoring game against a conference foe since the Terps were in the ACC and beat Virginia Tech 104-100 in 2010.

The Terps began Sunday’s game by making seven straight shots, including four from 3-point range. Iowa kept up for a half and led by four at the break, but Rodney Rice scored the first eight points of the second for Maryland.

That began a 23-4 run by the Terps, and they later had a 16-1 spurt.

“We’re versatile. We’ve got guys that can put the ball in the basket at a high level,” Rice said. “And we’re just as good defensively as we are offensively.”

