No. 25 Florida State women roll past Wake Forest 97-68 for fifth straight victory

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson had 25 points, O’Mariah Gordon scored 22 and Sydney Bowles added 20 to propel 25th-ranked Florida State to its fifth straight victory with a 97-68 romp over Wake Forest on Sunday night.

Latson made 8 of 23 shots and all eight of her free throws for the Seminoles (18-4, 8-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Gordon sank 9 of 16 shots with three 3-pointers and Bowles did most of her damage on 5-for-9 shooting from beyond the arc.

Makayla Timpson notched her 13th double-double of the season for Florida State with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Demeara Hinds matched her career high with 18 points and grabbed a career-best 13 rebounds to lead the Demon Deacons (8-14, 1-10). It was her second double-double this season. Rylie Theuerkauf had 11 points and Elise Williams and Raegyn Conley both scored 10.

Latson had a 3-pointer as Florida State scored the first seven points and Bowles had eight points from there to help the Seminoles up their lead to 20-4 on the way to a 27-13 advantage after one quarter.

Gordon scored seven points in the second period and the Seminoles outscored the Demon Deacons by six and cruised into halftime up 51-31. Theuerkauf and Conley made back-to-back 3-pointers to get Wake Forest within 30-25 with 6:08 left. Gordon had seven points and Bowles scored the final five in a 14-0 run and Florida State led by double digits the rest of the way.

The Seminoles took their biggest lead at 69-39 on a 3-pointer by Gordon with 4:50 left in the third quarter.

Florida State plays at Virginia on Thursday. Wake Forest plays at Syracuse on Sunday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.