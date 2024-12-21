No. 25 Clemson opens big early lead to start ACC play 2-0 with a 73-62 victory over Wake Forest

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter scored 16 points and Jake Heidbreder 15 as No. 25 Clemson bounced back from two, non-conference overtime defeats with a 73-62 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday. The Tigers opened 2-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference play for the second time in three seasons. Wake Forest cut a 15-point deficit to 44-41 early in the second half, but Clemson answered with a 19-6 burst to take control for good. Hunter Sallis led the Demon Deacons with 26 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.