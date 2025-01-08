No. 24 Michigan shuts down UCLA’s second half rally to beat 22nd-ranked Bruins 94-75

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Vladislav Goldin scored 21 of his career-high 36 points in the first half to lead No. 24 Michigan over 22nd-ranked UCLA 94-75 in the Wolverines’ fourth straight victory. The 7-foot-1 Russian asserted himself in the game’s opening minutes with back-to-back one-handed dunks over Tyler Bilodeau, who gave up 4 inches and 20 pounds to Goldin. On the second jam, Bilodeau got knocked to the floor. Tre Donaldson added 20 points for the Wolverines. Michigan improved to 12-3 and 4-0 in the Big Ten. Bilodeau and Sebastian Mack each scored 17 points for UCLA. The Bruins fell to 11-4 overall and 2-2 in league play.

