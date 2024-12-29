No. 24 Illinois cruises past Chicago State 117-64 behind Kylan Boswell’s triple-double

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kylan Boswell had 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and Tomislav Ivisic scored 23 points to lead No. 24 Illinois to a 117-64 victory over winless Chicago State. Boswell was one assist shy of his first triple-double and got it with a pass that set up Keaton Kutcher’s 3-pointer with 1:47 left. It was the seventh triple-double in program history. Gabe Spinelli, son of Chicago State coach Scott Spinelli, led the Cougars with 20 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.