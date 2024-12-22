No. 23 San Diego State wins its fifth straight game by beating California 71-50

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Boyd shook off a rough shooting first half to score all 17 of his points after halftime and No. 23 San Diego State beat California 71-50. After missing all six of his shots in the first half, Boyd hit two 3-pointers in the first minute of the second half to help send the Aztecs to their fifth straight win. Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 13 points and Andrej Stojakovic added 10 for the Golden Bears. Cal shot 25% for the game and lost its 19th straight game against a ranked opponent.

