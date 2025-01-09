No. 23 Mississippi knocks off Arkansas 73-66 for first win in Fayetteville since 2015

By ERIC W. BOLIN The Associated Press
Mississippi forward Malik Dia (0) tries to drive past Arkansas forward Jonas Aidoo (9) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Woods]

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Malik Dia scored 21 points to lead No. 23 Mississippi to a 73-66 win over Arkansas, the Rebels’ first win in Fayetteville since 2015. Sean Pedulla scored 16 and Dre Davis 10. Pedulla and Dia made back-to-back buckets with less than nine minutes left to build Ole Miss’ lead to double digits after Arkansas (11-4, 0-2 Southeastern Conference) had cut it to six. Adou Thiero led the Razorbacks with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting. The rest of the Arkansas team shot just 32%.

