No. 23 Michigan heads out west for matchup with No. 4 USC to tipoff Big Ten play

By DOUG FEINBERG The Associated Press
Southern California guard JuJu Watkins, left, drives to the basket as UConn guards Paige Bueckers, center, and Morgan Cheli, right, defend in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jessica Hill]

Michigan has gotten off to a strong start this season and the No. 23 Wolverines will try and close out 2024 with a big victory when they visit No. 4 USC on Sunday. The Wolverines won 10 of their first 12 games with the lone losses coming against then-No. 1 South Carolina and No. 9 Oklahoma. Michigan will have a good idea where it stands after the next two weeks as the team plays USC followed by No. 1 UCLA three days later. The Wolverines then return home to face No. 10 Ohio State a week later. The Wolverines have a talented freshman class led by Syla Swords and Olivia Olson. The pair are both averaging over 15 points a game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.