No. 23 Michigan heads out west for matchup with No. 4 USC to tipoff Big Ten play

Michigan has gotten off to a strong start this season and the No. 23 Wolverines will try and close out 2024 with a big victory when they visit No. 4 USC on Sunday. The Wolverines won 10 of their first 12 games with the lone losses coming against then-No. 1 South Carolina and No. 9 Oklahoma. Michigan will have a good idea where it stands after the next two weeks as the team plays USC followed by No. 1 UCLA three days later. The Wolverines then return home to face No. 10 Ohio State a week later. The Wolverines have a talented freshman class led by Syla Swords and Olivia Olson. The pair are both averaging over 15 points a game.

