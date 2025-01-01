No. 23 Iowa women use big 4th quarter to get past Gabby Elliott and Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Taylor McCabe scored 17 points and made five 3-pointers, Hannah Stuelke had 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, and No. 23 Iowa beat Penn State 80-68 despite Gabby Elliott’s 32-point performance. Iowa hast won 11 straight against Penn State. Iowa led 38-36 at halftime and it was tied at 55-all after three quarters before the Hawkeyes pulled away in the fourth by making six straight shots — and nine of their last 12. The Hawkeyes shot 65% from the field in the fourth quarter, making 11 of 17 shots. Elliott scored 11 of Penn State’s 13 fourth-quarter points and finished 12 of 22 from the floor, including 7 of 11 from 3-point range. Her teammates went 1 of 6 from the field in the fourth with six turnovers.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.