No. 23 Creighton women rally to beat Georgetown 72-70 in Big East Tournament quarterfinal

Uncasville, Conn. (AP) — Lauren Jensen and Morgan Maly combined for 42 points, and Kiani Lockett’s two clutch free throws capped No. 23 Creighton’s 72-70 come-from-behind victory over Georgetown in a Big East Tournament quarterfinal on Saturday night.

Creighton trailed 52-40 early in the third quarter but took a 70-68 advantage with 1:17 to play after Jensen and Mallory Brake made consecutive layups. It was the Bluejays’ first lead since it was 36-34 with 3:19 left in the second quarter.

Georgetown’s Kelsey Ransom made two free throws to tie it 70-all with 49 seconds remaining. Creighton missed two shots on its next possession and Ransom missed a jumper, but Lockett grabbed the rebound and then made the go-ahead free throws with four seconds left. Victoria Rivera missed a 3-pointer for the Hoyas to end it.

Second-seeded Creighton (25-5), which rebounded from a 72-53 loss at then-No. 5 UConn that ended a seven-game win streak, will face the Xavier-Seton Hall winner in a semifinal on Sunday.

Jensen finished with 22 points on 9-of-20 shooting. Maly made three 3-pointers and was 8 of 17 from the field. The pair also combined for 13 rebounds. Lockett made all six of her free-throw attempts and finished with eight points.

Ransom scored 20 points and had 10 assists to lead No. 10 seed Georgetown (12-19). Ariel Jenkins added 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Hoyas ended the second quarter on a 12-2 run to take a 46-38 lead at the break. Ransom and Jenkins each scored nine points in the second quarter as the Hoyas outscored the Bluejays 30-16.

