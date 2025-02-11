No. 23 Clemson back in the rankings and rolling in the ACC

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson is back in the national rankings after beating Duke and North Carolina within the past 48 hours. The Tigers hope to remain in the national picture for the rest of the season. Clemson followed a 77-71 win over the Blue Devils by dismantling the Tar Heels 85-65 on Monday night. The Tigers have won eight of their past nine games and are just a game behind Duke for the ACC lead heading into the final few weeks of the regular season.

