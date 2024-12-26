No. 22 Syracuse looking for 10 wins in 1st year under Fran Brown against depleted Washington State

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Syracuse coach Fran Brown and Washington State acting coach Pete Kaligis shared a heartfelt hug after their Holiday Bowl news conference. Kaligis can certainly use all the support he can get, especially an embrace and some encouraging words from the opposing coach. National passing leader Kyle McCord and No. 22 Syracuse are 17-point favorites in the Holiday Bowl against Washington State, whose season has changed dramatically in just two months. The Cougars lost their last three games and have lost coach Jake Dickert, quarterback John Mateer and several other coaches and players.

