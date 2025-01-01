No. 21 Michigan State women dominate first half, defeat Purdue 77-59

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jocelyn Tate scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Julia Ayrault also had a double-double and No. 21 Michigan State dominated the first half for a 77-59 win. Ayrault had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans, who had 18 steals and scored 23 points off 25 turnovers. Destini Lombard and Lana McCarthy both scored 10 points for the Boilermakers. Tate had 13 points and Sotelo 11 at halftime as the Spartans took a 48-21 lead. Sotelo made all four of her shots for nine points in the first quarter as the Spartans hit four 3-pointers and 6 of 9 free throws to take a 30-18 lead. Then they outscored the Boilermakers 18-3 in the second quarter, scoring the last 16 points with Tate getting 10.

