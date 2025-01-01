No. 21 Illinois beats No. 14 South Carolina 21-17 in the Citrus Bowl for its 10th win of the season

BY PHILIP ROSSMAN-REICH The Associated Press
Illinois wide receiver Zakhari Franklin (4) scores a touchdown pass play in front of South Carolina defensive backs Judge Collier (20) and Jalon Kilgore (24) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phelan M. Ebenhack]

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Josh McCray scored his second touchdown of the game on a 9-yard run midway through the fourth quarter to give No. 21 Illinois the lead, and the Illini held on to beat No. 14 South Carolina 21-17 in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. McCray rushed for 114 yards on 13 carries, including a 3-yard TD run in the third quarter. Luke Altmeyer threw for 174 yards with a touchdown and an interception as Illinois (10-3) closed out the fifth 10-win season in program history and its first since 2001. South Carolina fell short of the fifth 10-win season in program.

