No. 21 Illinois beats No. 14 South Carolina 21-17 in the Citrus Bowl for its 10th win of the season

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Josh McCray scored his second touchdown of the game on a 9-yard run midway through the fourth quarter to give No. 21 Illinois the lead, and the Illini held on to beat No. 14 South Carolina 21-17 in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. McCray rushed for 114 yards on 13 carries, including a 3-yard TD run in the third quarter. Luke Altmeyer threw for 174 yards with a touchdown and an interception as Illinois (10-3) closed out the fifth 10-win season in program history and its first since 2001. South Carolina fell short of the fifth 10-win season in program.

