No. 20 St. John’s atop Big East and looking to end drought in 2nd season under Pitino

NEW YORK (AP) — In his second season on the job, Rick Pitino is at it again. This time, the Hall of Fame coach has St. John’s evoking the glory days in Queens decades ago. Riding the program’s best start in 39 years, the 20th-ranked Red Storm regained sole possession of first place in the Big East standings by rallying past Xavier 79-71 in overtime Wednesday night. St. John’s hasn’t won even a share of the regular-season conference crown since 1992. That was the final season on the sidelines for iconic coach Lou Carnesecca, who died Nov. 30 just a few weeks shy of his 100th birthday.

