No. 20 Purdue wins 4th game in a row, 68-50 over Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 16 points apiece to lead No. 20 Purdue to a 68-50 win over Rutgers. Smith, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Week, had 14 assists on Thursday night. Fletcher Loyer added 13 points, giving him 1,009 for his career. He joined Smith in the 1,000-point barrier, which Smith accomplished earlier in the week. Freshman sensation Ace Bailey led Rutgers with 17 points. This was the second consecutive game in which the Scarlet Knights trailed throughout. They have dropped four of their last five games.

