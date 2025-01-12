No. 20 Purdue beats Nebraska 104-68 to extend winning streak to 5 games

By MARK AMBROGI The Associated Press
Purdue guard C.J. Cox (0) shoots around Nebraska guard Brice Williams (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Freshman C.J. Cox scored a career-high 23 points and Fletcher Loyer had 19 to propel No. 20 Purdue to a 104-68 romp over Nebraska. Purdue hit four of its first six shots from long distance and finished 19 for 33 from 3-point range. Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half and Myles Colvin added 14 points for Purdue. Braden Smith had a team-leading 14 assists. Connor Essegian scored 17 points and Brice Williams added nine, well off his 19.4 scoring average, for the Cornhuskers (12-4, 2-3).

