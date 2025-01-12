No. 20 Purdue beats Nebraska 104-68 to extend winning streak to 5 games

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Freshman C.J. Cox scored a career-high 23 points and Fletcher Loyer had 19 to propel No. 20 Purdue to a 104-68 romp over Nebraska. Purdue hit four of its first six shots from long distance and finished 19 for 33 from 3-point range. Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half and Myles Colvin added 14 points for Purdue. Braden Smith had a team-leading 14 assists. Connor Essegian scored 17 points and Brice Williams added nine, well off his 19.4 scoring average, for the Cornhuskers (12-4, 2-3).

