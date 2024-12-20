No. 20 Michigan women beat Akron behind Greta Kampschroeder’s 23 points, 5 3-pointers

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Greta Kampschroeder scored a career-high 23 points and made five 3-pointers to help No. 20 Michigan beat Akron 96-55. Kampschroeder guided Michigan to a 51-29 lead at halftime after making five 3-pointers and setting a career high with 17 points. The Wolverines were 9 of 15 from distance and 10 of 10 at the free-throw line while shooting 57% overall. Akron had 16 turnovers, that Michigan turned into 17 points, and 12 made field goals by halftime. Akron was held to 11 points in the first and third quarters. The Zips finished with 29 turnovers. Jordan Hobbs added 13 points and Yulia Grabovskaia had 12 points and nine rebounds for Michigan.

