No. 2 South Carolina beats Texas A&M 90-49 in tuneup before 5-game stretch of ranked foes

By The Associated Press
South Carolina guard Te-Hina Paopao, right, celebrates with forward Sania Feagin, left, after Feagin made a 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M in Columbia, S.C., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — No. 2 South Carolina beat Texas A&M 90-49 on Thursday in a final tuneup before its biggest stretch of the season. The Gamecocks are playing thin after junior forward Ashlyn Watkins suffered a season-ending injury in their last game, but they rolled over the Aggies with smothering defense. Texas A&M shot a mere 20% in the first half, as South Carolina built a 20-point lead, and finished at 29%. Freshman Joyce Edwards led the Gamecocks with 19 points and 10 rebounds to complete her seventh double-double. Sole Williams had 10 points to pace the Aggies.

