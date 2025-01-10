No. 2 South Carolina beats Texas A&M 90-49 in tuneup before 5-game stretch of ranked foes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — No. 2 South Carolina beat Texas A&M 90-49 on Thursday in a final tuneup before its biggest stretch of the season. The Gamecocks are playing thin after junior forward Ashlyn Watkins suffered a season-ending injury in their last game, but they rolled over the Aggies with smothering defense. Texas A&M shot a mere 20% in the first half, as South Carolina built a 20-point lead, and finished at 29%. Freshman Joyce Edwards led the Gamecocks with 19 points and 10 rebounds to complete her seventh double-double. Sole Williams had 10 points to pace the Aggies.

