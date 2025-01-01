No. 2-ranked Alexander Zverev is out of the United Cup mixed teams event with a biceps injury

PERTH, Australia (AP) — No. 2-ranked Alexander Zverev withdrew from the United Cup mixed teams tennis tournament on Wednesday with a biceps strain less than two weeks from the start of the Australian Open. The 27-year-old Zverev won his opening two singles matches of the season against Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro and China’s Zheng Zhizhen at the United Cup. He was scheduled to face Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan in Perth in the United Cup quarterfinals, but withdrew at the last minute with Kazakhstan leading the tie 1-0 after Elena Rybakina beat Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-1. The Australian Open begins Jan. 12.

