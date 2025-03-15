No. 2 Houston leans on its defense to shut down No. 17 BYU and return to Big 12 title game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Second-ranked Houston turned to its relentless defense to shut down No. 17 BYU and return to the Big 12 Tournament title game for a second consecutive season. Houston rolled to a 76-56 victory that was not that dissimilar from the 81-55 romp it enjoyed against BYU in January. Houston did not allow the other bunch of Cougars to score for nearly seven minutes to start the game, resulting in a 15-0 lead that it largely managed to maintain the entire game. Houston did it without big man J’Wan Roberts, too. He sprained his ankle in the quarterfinals and watched the game from the bench in a walking boot.

