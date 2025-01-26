No. 2 Duke steadies itself, goes zone to beat Wake Forest and stay unbeaten in ACC

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — No. 2 Duke took a different route to its latest Atlantic Coast Conference win. The Blue Devils pushed through their worst offensive day of the season to hang on down the stretch and beat Wake Forest 63-56 on Saturday. They also deployed a seldom-used zone defense for a critical second-half stretch as they made their decisive push. Before Saturday, Duke had won every ACC game by 11 points or more and by an average of 23 points.

