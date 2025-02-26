No. 2 Duke rolls past Miami 97-60, gets 25th win of the season

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Kon Knueppel scored 20 points, Cooper Flagg and Isaiah Evans each added 16 and No. 2 Duke rolled past Miami 97-60 on Tuesday night.

Flagg, the likely No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, added six assists and five rebounds for the Blue Devils (25-3, 16-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Duke led by 15 at the half, and Knueppel scored eight points in a 16-2 burst by the Blue Devils early in the second half to push the lead to 65-36.

Lynn Kidd scored 17 points and Jalil Bethea had 13 for Miami (6-22, 2-15), which was without guard Matthew Cleveland. Miami has lost four games by 35 or more points this season, after having four such losses from 1987 through 2024.

Takeaways

Duke: The Blue Devils have won five straight, those wins coming by an average of 31 points. This was the Blue Devils’ 13th win by 25 or more points this season.

Miami: The Hurricanes’ 22 losses are two shy of the school’s single-season record with three conference games remaining. Miami went 8-24 in 1991-92.

Key moment

Evans made three consecutive 3-pointers in a span of 1:40 in the first half, the first two immediately answering 3-pointers made at the other end by Bethea. Evans’ third one gave Duke a 29-14 lead.

Key stat

The win improved coach Jon Scheyer’s record at Duke to 79-21, the best through 100 games in school history. Vic Bubas was 76-24 in his first 100 games at the school; Mike Krzyzewski was 52-48 at that point in his Duke career.

Up next

Both teams play Saturday, about 8 miles apart. Duke returns home to face Florida State, while Miami visits North Carolina.

