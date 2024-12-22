No. 2 Auburn’s Broome returns from injury scare with dominant performance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Johni Broome’s 3-pointer just over a minute into the game was a quick sign that the Auburn star’s right shoulder was plenty healthy. Broome and the second-ranked Tigers both turned in dominant performances in an 87-69 win over No. 16 Purdue on Saturday. The preseason All-America’s 3 with 18:42 left in the first half eased his own uncertainty about an injury that had sidelined him two minutes into the game against Georgia State four days earlier.

