No. 2 Auburn routs Monmouth 87-58 to continue non-conference home win streak

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Johni Broome had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Dylan Cardwell had 12 points and 11 rebounds and No. 2 Auburn overcame a slow start to beat Monmouth 87-58. After an eight-day break between games, Auburn (12-1) struggled early and trailed Monmouth (2-11) for nearly seven minutes in the first half. Chaney Johnson then scored eight of his 12 points in quick succession to help the Tigers take control. By halftime, the Tigers led 46-28, and the rout was on. Abdi Bashir Jr. led Monmouth with 15 points.

