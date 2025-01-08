No. 2 Auburn hangs on 87-82 at Texas to give Bruce Pearl school-record coaching victory

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Johni Broome had 20 points and 12 rebounds as No. 2 Auburn withstood a late Texas rally for an 87-82 victory to give coach Bruce Pearl the school record for career wins. Auburn led by 21 in the second half before Texas fought back behind Arthur Kaluma and Jordan Pope to get within three in the final minute. Denver Jones and Tahaad Pettiford made four free throws over the final 17 seconds to seal it. Kaluma scored 34 points for Texas.

