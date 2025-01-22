No. 19 UConn holds off Butler 80-78 in overtime to avoid a 2nd consecutive home loss

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Solo Ball scored a career-high 23 points and No. 19 UConn held off Butler 80-78 in overtime Tuesday night.

Alex Karaban added 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three blocks for the Huskies (14-5, 6-2 Big East), who were coming off a loss at home to Creighton last Saturday. The two-time defending national champions are 2-2 since an eight-game winning streak.

Samson Johnson and Tarris Reed Jr. each had 14 points. Reed gave UConn an 80-76 lead on a basket with 19.9 seconds left in OT after Karaban had the ball stripped on his way to the hoop.

Jahmyl Telfort scored 25 for Butler (8-11, 1-7) but missed a pair of 3-pointers in the final 3 seconds that could have given the Bulldogs their first win over UConn.

Finley Bizback added 17 points and Andre Screen had 13 points and nine rebounds.

