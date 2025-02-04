No. 19 Tennessee has big week ahead with rivalry game against UConn and rematch with LSU

It’s a busy week for Tennessee. First up is a rivalry game against No. 5 UConn on Thursday and then Sunday is a rematch with sixth-ranked LSU, which beat the Lady Vols by two points last month. A win over either opponent would be huge for Kim Caldwell, who is in her first year as the Lady Vols’ coach. The Huskies and No. 19 Lady Vols renewed their rivalry in 2020 after a 13-year hiatus. Geno Auriemma’s squad has won all four meetings since, including a 17-point victory in Knoxville in 2023.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.