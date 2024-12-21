No. 19 North Carolina women put 6 in double figures, roll to 90-47 win over Norfolk State

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Lanie Grant scored 15 points, Alyssa Ustby had a double-double and No. 19 North Carolina took control early to roll to a 90-47 win over Norfolk State. The Tar Heels held the Spartans without a field goal for the final 7:23 of the first quarter and turned a one-point lead into a 29-8 lead by the end. Norfolk State missed eight shots and had four turnovers. The lead was 49-19 at halftime as the Spartans were 1 of 12 from 3-point range and 5 of 25 overall while the Tar Heels shot 50% and had six 3s. Ustby had 10 with 11 rebounds. Diamond Johnson had 19 points for the Spartans . North Carolina scored the first 13 points of the second half and led by 52 in the fourth.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.