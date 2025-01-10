No. 19 North Carolina women pull away in OT for a win over No. 14 Duke after losing 16-point lead

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and No. 19 North Carolina made 10 of 14 free throws in overtime to beat No. 14 Duke 53-46 after blowing a 16-point lead in the second half. After the Blue Devils scored the first three points in overtime, Blanca Thomas made three free throws before Lexi Donarski drilled a 3-pointer to put the Tar Heels up 46-43. North Carolina made three more free throws before Ashlon Jackson hit a 3 for Duke to make it 49-46 with 42 seconds to play. Lanie Grant and Reniya Kelly then made two free throws apiece to ice it for the Tar Heels. Jackson had 10 points for Duke. Duke shot 22% with 10 turnovers and the Tar Heels shot 21% with 11 turnovers in the first half, which ended in a 16-16 tie.

