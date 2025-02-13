No. 19 Mississippi squanders double-digit lead, bounces back to beat South Carolina 72-68

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Malik Dia hit a 3-pointer with just over two minutes remaining that put Mississippi ahead to stay and finished with 18 points as 19th-ranked Ole Miss beat South Carolina 72-68 on Wednesday night.

The Rebels (19-6, 8-4 Southeastern Conference) squandered a 12-point lead in the second half before Dia led a comeback.

Dia had 12 of his points in the final six minutes, including a three-point play that moved Mississippi back in front after South Carolina led 58-57.

South Carolina had a last chance to move in front in the final minute, but Collin Murray-Boyles fumbled the ball on a drive and Dre Davis picked it up for Ole Miss.

It was the latest heartbreaker for the Gamecocks (10-14, 0-11), who have lost 11 straight games to start SEC play.

Murray-Boyles led South Carolina with 20 points.

Jaeman Brakefield had 14 points and Davis 12 for Ole Miss, which has won three of its last four games.

Takeaways

Mississippi: The Rebels are very much in the hunt for a top-four SEC seed and a double-bye in the league tournament next month. They’ll need crisper play down the stretch.

South Carolina: Not sure where the losing-streak buster is on the Gamecocks’ schedule. They’re at No. 3 Florida and LSU next and also play at Missouri and Tennessee over the next three weeks. Games at home are against Texas, Arkansas and Georgia.

Key moment

Dia, playing with four fouls, had a three-point play to put the Rebels back in front, 60-58, with 6:24 to play after South Carolina took the lead.

Key stat

Ole Miss came in ninth in SEC foul shooting, but made 14 of 17 against South Carolina.

Up next

Mississippi plays rival and 22nd-ranked Mississippi State on Saturday, and South Carolina is at No. 3 Florida on Saturday.

