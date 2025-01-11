No. 19 Memphis extends winning streak to 4 games with 74-70 victory over East Carolina

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — PJ Haggerty scored eight of his 25 points in the final 2:34 and No. 19 Memphis held off East Carolina 74-70. Haggerty shot 7 for 16 from the field and was perfect on 10 free throws, including both ends of a 1-and-1 with 9.7 seconds left to preserve the victory. Tyrese Hunter added 14 points and Dain Dainja scored 10 as Memphis (13-3, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) won its fourth straight. C.J. Walker had 23 points for East Carolina.

