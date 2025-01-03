No. 19 Gonzaga rolls to 81-50 victory over Portland

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Nolan Hickman had 13 points and No. 19 Gonzaga cruised to an 81-50 victory over Portland at Spokane Arena. Ryan Nembhard added 10 points and nine assists for the Bulldogs, who improved to 2-0 in West Coast Conference play. Dusty Stromer scored 12, Braden Huff had 10 points and Michael Ajayi pulled down 15 rebounds. Redshirt freshman Vincent Delano was the only player in double figures for the Pilots with 12 points. Delano shot 6 for 16 from the field and Portland was held to 33.3% overall, including 4 of 25 from 3-point range. Ben Gregg had four of Gonzaga’s 10 steals.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.