No. 19 Gonzaga holds on to beat Pepperdine 89-82 behind Battle’s 21 points

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Khalif Battle scored 21 points, Braden Huff added 19 points on 9-of-10 shooting and No. 19 Gonzaga beat Pepperdine 89-82 in the West Coast Conference opener for both teams. Huff converted a three-point play that gave the Bulldogs the lead for good 7:10 into the first half, and Gonzaga (10-4) led 50-32 at the intermission. Freshman Jaxon Olvera scored a season-high 27 points on 12-of-20-shooting for Pepperdine (6-9). After Battle made a layup to open the scoring in the second half and push Gonzaga’s lead to 20 points, the Waves scored 22 of the next 26 points.

