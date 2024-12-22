No. 19 Cincinnati dominates Grambling State 84-49 to close out its non-conference schedule

CINCINNATI (AP) — Aziz Bandaogo scored 15 points and No. 19 Cincinnati extended its winning streak to four games with an 84-49 win over the Grambling State. Dillon Mitchell added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Day Day Thomas finished with 12 points for the Bearcats (10-1). Ernest Ross scored 16 points, and Mikale Stevenson added 11 points and seven rebounds for Grambling (2-10), which lost its fifth straight game overall and seventh straight on the road.

