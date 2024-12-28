No. 19 Army brings a ‘bad taste’ from its Navy loss in the Independence Bowl vs. Louisiana Tech

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Two weeks after a gutting loss to rival Navy, No. 19 Army can try to finish off a memorable season on a winning note in Saturday’s Independence Bowl. The 11-2 Black Knights are facing a 5-7 Louisiana Tech after Sun Belt champion Marshall. The Thundering Herd backed out of the 11th oldest bowl five days after initially accepting a bid because more than two dozen players transferred out of its program. The game features Army quarterback Bryson Daily, who received Heisman Trophy votes after passing for 942 yards and nine touchdowns and running for a team-high 1,532 yards and 29 scores. Louisiana Tech ranked 11th nationally in total defense and the Bulldogs’ campus is just about an hour’s drive away.

