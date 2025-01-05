No. 18 West Virginia women force 31 TO’s, rally in 2nd half to beat BYU 66-53

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — JJ Quinerly scored 12 of her 19 points in the second half to help No. 18 West Virginia pull away from BYU for a 66-53 victory. Kyah Watson added 10 points, nine rebounds and four steals for West Virginia (21-2, 2-1 Big 12). Kemery Congdon finished with 16 points to lead BYU (9-5, 0-3). Emma Calvert scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Cougars. Congdon scored the first bucket of the fourth quarter before the Mountaineers scored the next 10 points and BYU didn’t get closer. West Virginia scored 33 points from 31 BYU turnovers.

