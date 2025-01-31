No. 18 Illinois trying to regain its mojo with big man Tomislav Ivisic out indefinitely

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Illinois flipped its roster after making a run to the Elite Eight last season and coach Brad Underwood knew there would be highs and lows navigating the season with the second-youngest roster in the Power Four. It took a while but the 18th-ranked Illini have hit a rough patch. Their 80-74 overtime loss at Nebraska on Thursday night was their fourth loss in six games. They had started the season 12-3. Illinois has been without center Tomislav Ivisic for three games because of illness and standout freshman Kasparas Jakucionis has missed two games with an injury.

