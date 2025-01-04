No. 17 Mississippi State runs winning streak to 7 games with an 85-50 victory over South Carolina

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Josh Hubbard scored 21 points and Claudell Harris had 17 points and nine rebounds as No. 17 Mississippi State beat South Carolina 85-50 on Saturday in the SEC opener for both teams. Riley Kugel scored 12 points and KeShawn Murphy contributed 12 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots as Mississippi State won its seventh straight game. Zachary Davis scored 22 points and Collin Murray-Boyles was held to five points on 2-for-9 shooting for South Carolina (10-4).

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.