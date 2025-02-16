No. 16 Oklahoma women cruise in second half, rally past Missouri for 82-66 win

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Payton Verhulst scored 15 points, four teammates also scored in double figures, and No. 16 Oklahoma dominated the second half to defeat Missouri 82-66 on Sunday.

After trailing 44-40 at halftime, the Sooners rolled through the third quarter, outscoring Missouri 25-10. Lexy Keys hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points. Zya Vann added seven points in the quarter.

The Sooners missed their first two shots of the second half, then made 14 of the next 20 to take control of the game. A 12-0 run gave Oklahoma a 77-57 lead halfway through the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma shot 60% in the second half and 48% for the game. Missouri was outscored 42-22 in the second half.

Skylar Vann scored 14 points, Keys 13, Zya Vann 11 and Sahara Williams 10 for the Sooners (19-6, 7-5).

Ashton Judd scored 13 and Laniah Randle and Grace Slaughter had 12 each for the Tigers (13-14, 2-10).

Paced by 3-pointers from Judd, De’Myla Brown and Slaughter, the Tigers scored 14 points in the first three minutes of the second quarter to take a 29-22 lead. A few minutes later Skylar Vann hit a 3-pointer and younger sister Zya added a layup in a 7-0 run that got the Sooners within 40-38 with a minute and a half to go before halftime.

Missouri hosts another Top 25 team on Thursday when No. 8 Kentucky visits.

Oklahoma hosts Vanderbilt on Thursday.

