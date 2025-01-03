No. 16 Kentucky women open SEC play with record 18 3s, top Mississippi State 91-69

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Dazia Lawrence scored 28 points, Georgia Amoore added 24 and No. 16 Kentucky opened the Southeastern Conference season with a school-record 18 3-pointers and a 91-69 win over Mississippi State. The Wildcats went 18 of 33 (54.5%) behind the arc with Lawrence hitting 7 of 11 and Amoore making 7 of 10. Amelia Hassett added three 3s and finished with 14 points. Teonni Key had 10 points and 13 rebounds. Clara Strack had 11 rebounds and five blocks and with Key blocking four shots it marked the seventh time they had at least nine. Kentucky has already surpassed 100 blocks; the school record is 181. The previous record for 3s in a game was 16. Jerkaila Jordan scored 17 points for the Bulldogs.

