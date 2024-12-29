No. 15 Tennessee women beat Winthrop 112-50 for seventh 12-0 start in program history

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sara Puckett had 17 points and Ruby Whitehorn scored 16 as No. 15 Tennessee walloped Winthrop 112-50, earning the Lady Volunteers the seventh 12-0 start to a season in program history. Puckett made 6 of 10 shots with a 3-pointer and all four of her free throws, adding eight rebounds for Tennessee, which is unbeaten through 12 games in its first season under head coach Kim Caldwell — and for just the second time in the past 19 seasons. Whitehorn made 7 of 13 from the floor and both of her foul shots. Amourie Porter made all eight of her free throws and scored 14 to lead the Eagles (6-7), who fell to 1-5 on the road.

