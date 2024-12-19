No. 15 Michigan State women beat Montana 69-38 in the West Palm Beach Classic

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Julia Ayrault scored 15 points, Ines Sotelo added 13 and No. 15 Michigan State beat Montana 69-38 in the West Palm Beach Classic to extend its best start to a season in program history. Michigan State (11-0), which has topped the previous best starts of 8-0 in the 2012-13 and 2020-21 seasons, has won 16 regular-season games dating to last season. Michigan State scored 21 straight points in the second quarter, with seven points apiece from Ayrault and Theryn Hallock, to help build a 39-15 lead and the Spartans led by 20-plus points for the rest of the game. Michigan State added a 19-0 run in the third quarter, with six points from Sotelo, for a 65-22 lead.

