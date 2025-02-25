No. 15 Michigan holds off Nebraska 49-46 in its lowest-scoring win in 17 years

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Roddy Gayle Jr. scored 12 points and Tre Donaldson made two free throws with four seconds left to give No. 15 Michigan a 49-46 win over Nebraska on Monday night, the fewest points the Wolverines have scored in a victory in 17 years.

It marked the third time in 11 years that a team won a Big Ten game with fewer than 50 points.

Michigan (21-6, 13-3) shot a season-low 30%, and Nebraska’s 26% shooting was its worst mark since it made 21.1% in a home loss to Maryland in 2019.

The game alternated between a mix of great defense and abysmal shooting. Nebraska (17-11, 7-10) was 1 of 7 on layups, Michigan was 3 of 12.

Michigan’s previous low point total in a win came in a 49-43 victory over Illinois on Feb. 23, 2008.

Donaldson finished with 11 points and Danny Wolf added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines.

Brice Williams led Nebraska with 26 points. Nine teammates combined for 20.

Takeaways

Michigan: The Wolverines have posted their lowest point totals of the season in back-to-back games, but they continue to control their destiny in the Big Ten race. They pulled even with Michigan State atop the standings.

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers have lost two straight and need to find offense from someone other than Williams. He was 9 of 21 from the field; his teammates were a combined 7 of 41.

Key moment

Michigan scored on three straight possessions to take a six-point lead with 4:25 left, with Wolf making a 3-pointer and a jumper and L.J. Cason a 3 for his only basket and a 45-39 lead.

Key stat

Williams scored Nebraska’s first 13 points and 18 of its 21 in the first half. Connor Essegian was the only other Nebraska player to make a field goal in the half.

Up next

Michigan hosts Rutgers on Thursday. Nebraska hosts Minnesota on Saturday.

