No. 14 Houston beats poor shooting Oklahoma State 60-47 in the teams’ Big 12 opener

By TIM WILLERT The Associated Press
Oklahoma State guard Bryce Thompson shoots over Houston guard Terrance Arceneaux (23) and forward J'Wan Roberts in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mitch Alcala]

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — J’Wan Roberts had 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 14 Houston past Oklahoma State 60-47 in the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams. L.J. Cryer added 18 points and Oklahoma transfer Milos Uzan contributed 12 points and six rebounds for the Cougars (9-3), who began defense of their conference title by limited the Cowboys to 18 points in the first half on 6-of-27 shooting. Brandon Newman led Oklahoma State (8-4) with 12 points off the bench.

