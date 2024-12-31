No. 14 Houston beats poor shooting Oklahoma State 60-47 in the teams’ Big 12 opener

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — J’Wan Roberts had 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 14 Houston past Oklahoma State 60-47 in the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams. L.J. Cryer added 18 points and Oklahoma transfer Milos Uzan contributed 12 points and six rebounds for the Cougars (9-3), who began defense of their conference title by limited the Cowboys to 18 points in the first half on 6-of-27 shooting. Brandon Newman led Oklahoma State (8-4) with 12 points off the bench.

