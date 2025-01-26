No. 14 Duke holds No. 18 Georgia Tech to five points in 4th quarter, earn a 55-50 ACC win

ATLANTA (AP) — Delaney Thomas, Taina Mair and Oluchi Okananwa each scored a dozen points and No. 14 Duke held No. 18 Georgia Tech to just five points in the fourth quarter as the Blue Devils earned a 55-50 win on Sunday.

The game was tied at 45-45 after three quarters and the Yellow Jackets (17-4, 5-4 ACC) scored first to open the fourth, but the Blue Devils (17-4. 8-1) answered with a 10-2 run. Okananwa’s layup at the four-minute mark gave Duke a 55-49 advantage and the Blue Devils did not score again. Tonie Morgan’s layup at 5:13 was Georgia Tech’s final field goal and Kara Dunn’s second of two free throws was its final score.

Duke’s offense finished 23 of 61 from the floor (37.7%), including 3 of 12 (25%) from beyond the arc. Thomas pulled down eight rebounds to go with her 12 points and Mair had five assists. Okananwa pulled down six rebounds off the bench and dished two assists.

Georgia Tech was 2 of 19 from the field in the fourth quarter and missed all seven of its 3-point attempts in the final 10 minutes. The Yellow Jackets finished the game shooting 21 of 63 from the field (33.3%) and just 1 of 20 from beyond the arc. Zoesha Smith turned in a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead the offense. Dunn scored 10 points and grabbed five boards.

Thomas scored half of her points in the third quarter

Duke won its fifth straight game and trails only unbeaten (8-0) Notre Dame in the ACC. The Blue Devils will have a week off before playing at No. 20 NC State on February 3.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.