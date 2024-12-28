No. 13 Texas A&M routs Abilene Christian 92-54, Taylor moves into 2nd in Aggies’ all-time scoring

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Wade Taylor IV had 15 points and a career-high 10 assists, and Zhuric Phelps had 12 points and 10 rebounds in No. 13 Texas A&M’s 92-54 win over Abilene Christian. Taylor’s 15 points passed Vernon Smith, who scored 1,778 points at A&M from 1977-81, for second on Texas A&M’s all-time scoring list. The Aggies opened the game on a 7-0 run and never looked back. Texas A&M led 48-29 at halftime and ended the game on a 12-0 run over the final 5:24. Quion Williams led Abilene Christian with 14 points.

