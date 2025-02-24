No. 13 NC State’s 2OT win over No. 1 Notre Dame gives women’s basketball a showcase thriller

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — No. 13 N.C. State’s double-overtime victory over No. 1 Notre Dame on Sunday provided the latest showcase moment for women’s college basketball. The game featured high-end guard play and 21 lead changes. There were also highlight-reel shots from N.C. State’s Aziaha James and Notre Dame’s Sonia Citron. Wolfpack fans lined up for hours to get in for a game that drew ESPN’s “College GameDay” to Reynolds Coliseum. Afterward, Wolfpack players headed to the campus Memorial Belltower to celebrate with fans. The loss ended the Fighting Irish’s 19-game winning streak and kept them from clinching the ACC outright regular-season title.

