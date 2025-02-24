No. 13 NC State’s 2OT win over No. 1 Notre Dame gives women’s basketball a showcase thriller

By AARON BEARD The Associated Press
North Carolina State players celebrate after defeating Notre Dame in an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ben McKeown]

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — No. 13 N.C. State’s double-overtime victory over No. 1 Notre Dame on Sunday provided the latest showcase moment for women’s college basketball. The game featured high-end guard play and 21 lead changes. There were also highlight-reel shots from N.C. State’s Aziaha James and Notre Dame’s Sonia Citron. Wolfpack fans lined up for hours to get in for a game that drew ESPN’s “College GameDay” to Reynolds Coliseum. Afterward, Wolfpack players headed to the campus Memorial Belltower to celebrate with fans. The loss ended the Fighting Irish’s 19-game winning streak and kept them from clinching the ACC outright regular-season title.

